Leo A. Couch
August 20, 1956 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leo Andrew Paul Couch was born August 20, 1956 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, Indiana, the youngest son of Leo Andrew Paul & Catherine May (Peters) Couch.
Leo attended Perley Grade School, Madison Middle School, and Adams High School. He graduated from Indiana State University with a B.S. teachers certificate in Industrial Arts. He excelled in football and wrestling at Adams. In football he was all NIC tackle 1974 and 1975 and in wrestling he was in the heavyweight class, winning sectionals and regional in 1974 and 1975. After he graduated in 1975 he was invited to represent Northern Indiana against the national Polish AAU wrestling team in heavyweight division.
He worked for Redden Travel from 1973 to 1995 as a parker and later a supervisor at Notre Dame events. He worked at Playland Golf during the same period in the Pro Shop under Earl (Pete) Redden and also at Karl Weis Body Shop as manager of Allied Bumper.
He enjoyed many sports and was a Notre Dame fan, but his passion was scuba diving, to which he made a lifelong commitment, advancing to an Assistant Instructor, and he was certified in almost every sport diver certification class. He helped teach classes for J.R. Aquatics (now H2O) from 1977 to 2010 when his medical condition prevented in-water work but continued to help poolside as much as he could.
Leo's medical condition started his freshman year in college when he was diagnosed with diabetes. The many years he lived with it took its toll on him as he lost his sight and became legally blind. He received kidney and pancreas transplants from Northwestern Hospital in Chicago which made his life easier but years of diabetes caught up with him. He passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka early Monday morning, May 11, 2020.
He leaves his mother, Catherine Couch, age 94, and brother, David Leo Couch, both of South Bend and brother, James Patrick Couch of Stevensville Michigan. His father, Leo Andrew Paul Couch preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 1995. His grandparents were Fred Joseph & Cecilia Mary (Gooley) Couch, and Medar & Catherine Mae (Weinkauf) Peters.
Leo had a strong support over the years by many family and friends, but special recognition goes to his mother, Catherine Couch, James Couch, Therese Humphrey, Diane Tiser, Glenn Foster, Margaret (Couch) Schmeltz, Annette (Tomkiewicz) Tuttle, Michelle (Humphrey) Mclaughlin, Dr. Xunrong Luo Northwestern Hospital Chicago, Dr. John Cavanaugh, and Dr. Eskapalli.
Leo was a joker who could make people laugh even to the end and will be missed by all who knew him, as he had many friends over the years.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.