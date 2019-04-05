Leo A. Despres



March 29, 1932 - April 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Leo A. Despres, 87, residing in South Bend, passed away at 9:55 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born March 29, 1932 in Lebanon, NH to the late Leo Arthur and Madeline (Bedford) Despres.



On August 22, 1953, Leo married the former Loretta A. LaBarre, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by five daughters, Christine Despres of Housatonic, MA, Michelle McCarthy of Chicago, IL, Denise (Stephen) Despres-Mead of Tacoma, WA, Mary Louise (Phillip) Pote of Farmington, MN, and Renee (Paul) Mannino of Gurnee, IL; eleven grandchildren, Brendan O'Rourke, Madeline Despres-Chen, Dr. Daniel (Katherine) McCarthy, Elizabeth (Jason) Lukeheart, Nicholas Mead, Collin Pote, Mallory (Shayne) Stewart, Cadet Joseph Mannino, Regina Mannino, Sophia Mannino, and Anthony Mannino; and three great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Barbara Pacia and Elaine (Lawrence) Tucker.



Leo earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Notre Dame in 1954 and 1956 respectively, and then earned his Doctor of Philosophy from Ohio State University in 1960. He retired as Chairman of the Department of Anthropology and Sociology at the University of Notre Dame. Leo was a longtime member of St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend.



A private celebration of life for Leo's family and friends will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leo may be donated to the University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.



Online condolences may be left for the Despres family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary