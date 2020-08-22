Leo A. “Butch”
Johnson
March 11, 1938 - Aug. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leo A. “Butch” Johnson, 82, of South Bend, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Butch was born in Niles, Michigan on March 11, 1938, the son of (the late) Leo A. Johnson, Sr. and Marie (Knudson) Johnson. Butch was a Veteran who served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. He retired from AM General after 37 years with the company. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and also enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons. A former summer resident of Diamond Lake, Butch was an avid fisherman and also a bowler, having participated in several leagues over the years. He is survived by Vickie J. Johnson of Granger; daughter, Lynn Anne Johnson of South Bend; stepdaughter, Kelly Neuklis of South Bend; stepson, Keith Schnick of Mishawaka; and six grandchildren, Kara Carson and Joshua Carson in Pennsylvania, Nolan Neuklis of Osceola, Reilly Neuklis & Willem Neuklis, both of South Bend, and Ethan Neuklis, stationed in South Korea. A memorial service to celebrate Butch's life will be scheduled at a later date, when conditions allow. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. To share a remembrance of Butch or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
.