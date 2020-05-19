Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo Allen Smith, Sr.



March 17, 1947 - May 16, 2020



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Family & friends will gather for a service on a date & at a time to be announced when he will be accorded Military Honors. Arrangements entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Full obit can be read on funeral home website.





