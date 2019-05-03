Leo F. Jaworski



April 1, 1925 - May 1, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Leo F. Jaworski, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.



Leo was born on April 1, 1925, in South Bend to Casimir and Josephine (Slaby) Jaworski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Stanley, John, Walter, Casimir, and Alex.



On October 20, 1952, he married Lucille Wawrzyniak; she preceded him in death on November 19, 1984. On July 18, 1987, he married Norma Sisk; she preceded him on November 17, 2013.



Surviving are son, Mark (Bonnie) Jaworski of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Anita (Jerry) Harker of Mishawaka; stepdaughters, Deborah (Ed) Jankowski of South Bend and Lorale (John) Babcock of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Michael, David, Melissa, Erin, Leah, Carrie, Andrew, Howard, Daryl, Rachel, Valerie, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Mikaela, Lucas, Ava, and Bryce; brother, Sylvester; sisters, Helen Przybylinski and Veronica Weinkauf, and several nieces and nephews.



Leo worked for Studebaker for 10 years, then Rink Riverside Printing for 25 years before he retired in 1990. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country proudly during WWII. Leo enjoyed gardening, making wine, and being outdoors.



Visitation will be on Sunday, May 5 from 2 - 6 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 6 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend.



