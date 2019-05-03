Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Cathedral
1701 Miami St.
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Jaworski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo F. Jaworski


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leo F. Jaworski Obituary
Leo F. Jaworski

April 1, 1925 - May 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Leo F. Jaworski, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Leo was born on April 1, 1925, in South Bend to Casimir and Josephine (Slaby) Jaworski. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Stanley, John, Walter, Casimir, and Alex.

On October 20, 1952, he married Lucille Wawrzyniak; she preceded him in death on November 19, 1984. On July 18, 1987, he married Norma Sisk; she preceded him on November 17, 2013.

Surviving are son, Mark (Bonnie) Jaworski of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Anita (Jerry) Harker of Mishawaka; stepdaughters, Deborah (Ed) Jankowski of South Bend and Lorale (John) Babcock of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Michael, David, Melissa, Erin, Leah, Carrie, Andrew, Howard, Daryl, Rachel, Valerie, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Mikaela, Lucas, Ava, and Bryce; brother, Sylvester; sisters, Helen Przybylinski and Veronica Weinkauf, and several nieces and nephews.

Leo worked for Studebaker for 10 years, then Rink Riverside Printing for 25 years before he retired in 1990. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country proudly during WWII. Leo enjoyed gardening, making wine, and being outdoors.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 5 from 2 - 6 PM in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 6 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, South Bend.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now