Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
225 S. Mill St.,
Mishawaka, IN
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph P.R. Cemetery
South Bend, IN
Leo J. Sobieralski Jr.


1966 - 2019
Leo J. Sobieralski Jr. Obituary
Leo J. Sobieralski, Jr.

April 4, 1966 - Oct. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Leo J. Sobieralski, Jr., 53, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Friday, October 4 at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 4, 1966 in Winfield, IL, to Leo, Sr. and Mary Ann (Dolgos) Sobieralski. Leo married the former Clare E. Reising in Mishawaka, IN on August 13, 1988.

Leo is survived by his wife of 31 years, Clare Sobieralski of South Bend; son, Peter of South Bend; daughter, Mary (Lukas) Schmidt of Mayfield Village, OH; mother, Mary Ann Sobieralski of South Bend; and sister, Theresa (Tom) Averitt of Carmel, IN. Leo was preceded in death by his father, Leo J. Sobieralski, Sr.

Leo graduated from LaVille High School, Worsham Mortuary College, and Indiana Weslyan University. He was a former manager at St. Joseph Funeral Home in South Bend and was currently a store auditor at Whole Foods Market in Mishawaka. Leo was also a former director of music at St. Joseph Parish in Mishawaka, St. Matthew Cathedral, and St. Jude Parish in South Bend. He was currently a member of St. Joseph Parish in Mishawaka.

Visitation for Leo will be at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka on Monday, October 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, at St. Joseph Church, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544 at 10:00 a.m. with burial at St. Joseph P.R. Cemetery in South Bend immediately following.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544, or to a charity of donor's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
