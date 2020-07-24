Leo “Butch”



Verhaegen



Dec. 16, 1942 - July 7, 2020



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Butch graduated from South Bend Washington and joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Born and raised in South Bend, he moved and settled in Indianapolis. Preceding in death are his parents, Leo and Lillian Verhaegen; brothers, Harvey and Victor; sisters, Shirley and JoAnn Mays; and nephews, Andy Mays and Donald Fine. Left to cherish his memories are a brother, Robert “Donna “ and a sister, Margaret Fine, sister-in-law, Tenette and many nieces and nephews. Services at a later date will be in Marion National Cemetery.





