Leo "Butch" Verhaegen
1942 - 2020
Leo “Butch”

Verhaegen

Dec. 16, 1942 - July 7, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Butch graduated from South Bend Washington and joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Born and raised in South Bend, he moved and settled in Indianapolis. Preceding in death are his parents, Leo and Lillian Verhaegen; brothers, Harvey and Victor; sisters, Shirley and JoAnn Mays; and nephews, Andy Mays and Donald Fine. Left to cherish his memories are a brother, Robert “Donna “ and a sister, Margaret Fine, sister-in-law, Tenette and many nieces and nephews. Services at a later date will be in Marion National Cemetery.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
It hasnt been that long ago that Leo video called me. Im shocked to hear of this. I have known Leo since i was 12. He was always a gentleman. May God Bless him and his family.
Nancy Ethell
Friend
July 24, 2020
Godspeed Leo, you were a good man.
Linda
Friend
