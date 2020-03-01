|
Leo Willard Goehring
Dec. 18, 1926 - Feb. 27, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Leo W. Goehring died Feb. 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Surviving is his son, Lynell “Lee” (Cherri) Goehring of Mishawaka, 2 grandchildren, Jason (Tara) Goehring & Tiffany Goehring, and a great-grandson, Keegan Goehring. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter & Raymond Goehring. Cremation will take place & a graveside service with Military Honors will follow in the Spring at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements. For Leo's full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020