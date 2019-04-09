Leokadia Lesniewski



Sept. 9, 1927 - April 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Leokadia Lesniewski, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Leokadia was born September 9, 1927 in Poland to the late Sylwester and Jusefa (Donasewicz)Naumowicz. She married Ignacy Lesniewski in June 1950, who preceded her in death in June of 1981. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward S. Lesniewski, and Barbara J. (Charles) Andrews; grandchildren, Adam Andrews and Joshua (Anne) Andrews; and great-grandchildren, Ariah, Norah, and Sawyer. Leokadia retired in 1999 from Kreamo Bakery after many years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. Leokadia was a devoted Catholic; she prayed the Rosary every day. She enjoyed gardening and had a vegetable garden every year. In her younger years, Leokadia also enjoyed crocheting. She was diligent in her daily exercises and never missed a workout. She was an excellent cook, even if she didn't enjoy doing it. She was an avid reader, happy to read anything that was available. Leokadia loved her family dearly; she was always excited to attend events with them. Most of all she was so very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation for Leokadia will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:30pm. Visitation will take place again on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00am in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary