Leon "Dale" Bennett
1936 - 2020
Leon “Dale” Bennett

March 19, 1936 - Aug. 30, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Leon “Dale” Bennett, 84, passed away August 30, 2020 at his home in Mishawaka. He was born March 19, 1936 in South Bend to Howard & Mamie (Patrick) Bennett.

On March 19, 1963 he married Frances Dye; she survives along with two children, Kenneth Bennett and Jane Bennett-Ryall; four grandchildren, Jenna (Allan) Lang, Frank Fitzhugh, Jr., Joshua Henson, and Kristina Henson; seven great-grandchildren, Lillianna, Joshua, Lyla, Julie, Jayden, Madison, and Ava, several siblings, and his dog, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

Dale worked at Prickett's Supermarket for over 40 years and retired from the Mishawaka Parks Department after several years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #308 and the Eagles. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, reading, and was a hot rod car enthusiast.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to any cancer research organization.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
