Leon C. Farmer, Jr.



April 27, 1922 - May 27, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Leon Charles Farmer, Jr., age 98, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home in Mishawaka with his loving family by his side. Born in South Bend on April 27, 1922, Chuck was the son of Leon Charles, Sr. and Martha (Roberts) Farmer. He graduated from Riley High School in 1940, where he met his wife, Frances Anne Powell. They married on September 19, 1942, and were married 75 years. Chuck studied engineering at Purdue University until he was drafted during World War II. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1943-1946 with the 23rd Fighter Group as a flight crew radio operator. After WWII, he returned to South Bend and joined the Air Force Reserves, serving with the 434th Troop Carrier Wing. After twenty years of service, he retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Chuck and Frances raised three daughters, Shirley S. Gaughan (Jeff) of Indianapolis, Laura A. Jojo of Mishawaka, and Patricia L. McCollum of South Bend; eight grandchildren, Robert L. Kizer, Jr. (Ann), Kristen M. Brown (Stewart), Meredith M. Seeds (Jonathan), Kelly F. Gaughan, Heather A. Gordy (Brett), Jennifer L. Strickland (Joey), Staff Sergeant Brittany M. Stasiak (Jonathon Simpson), and Kevin M. McCollum; and six great-grandchildren, Reece and Heath Kizer, Cora and Olivia Mitchell, and Lola and Ruby Seeds. He is also survived by his brother, Edmund R. Farmer and sister, Nancy A. Sutherland (Jack). He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, son-in-law, Robert L. Kizer, Sr., sister-in-law, Ruth B. Farmer, nephew, John Charles Farmer and great-grandson, Lucas Allan Gordy. Chuck worked at Studebaker and was a quality control engineer at both the Bendix Missile plant in Mishawaka and National Water Lift Corporation in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He loved his country, his family, and football, especially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 with the funeral at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 333 N. Main Street, South Bend, Indiana, 46601.





