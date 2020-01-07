|
Leon Earl Cuthbert
Oct. 15, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leon Earl Cuthbert, 72, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Leon Edward and Cora Bell (Britton) Cuthbert. He is survived by three daughters, Maria (John) Montgomery of South Bend, Indiana, Tracy (Todd) Cuthbert of Niles, Michigan, and Valery (Cory) Bagarus of South Bend, Indiana; six grandchildren, Ashley, James, Olivia, Julius, Cora, and Victoria; six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Barb (John) Mangus, Betty Gentry, Donna (Carl) Brewster, and Bonnie Graber; and two brothers, Donald (Brenda) Cuthbert and Russell (Dawn) Cuthbert. Leon was also preceded in death by one son, Leon E. Cuthbert. Leon was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Leon was a hardworking family man and loved his family. He was a Milk Delivery man, farmer, and truck driver for several years; he was employed by Plumrose, Henkel & McCoy. He graduated from Washington High School class of 1967. He enjoyed family, farming, and his cows. Leon was a simple man comfortable in his bibs, long johns, and flannel shirts. He would not expect everyone to get all gussied up. Please feel free to come wearing whatever makes you comfortable. A visitation will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. A Funeral service will take place at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial and full Military Honors will follow in Portage Prairie Cemetery in Niles, Michigan. In lieu of flowers and to help defray funeral expenses, contributions may be made to the family in Leon's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020