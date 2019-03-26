Leon P. Milcherska, Jr.



Oct. 7, 1930 - March 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Leon P. Milcherska, Jr. of Mishawaka was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1930 in Opolis, KS to the late Leon P. and Velma Marie (Morris) Milcherska.



On September 18, 1950 in Napolian, OH, Leon married Naomi Ruth (Beghan) Milcherska, who survives.



Also surviving are two daughters, Penny (Thomas) Stankiewicz and Ruth (Antonio) Garcilazo; two sons, John Paul (Judith) Milcherska and Anthony Ross Milcherska; ten grandchildren, Christine (Edward) Cooper, Tracey (Joshua) Howard, JP (Tabitha) Milcherska II, Anthony (Shannon) Milcherska, Jr., Justin (Valerie) Stankiewicz, Terry (Laura) Stankiewicz, Trevin (Amanda) Stankiewicz, Antonio Garcilazo II, Cristian Garcilazo, and Enrique Garcilazo; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Norman (Shirley) Milcherska.



Leon graduated from New Carlisle High School before serving in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He worked for Bendix Corporation for 38 years and retired in 1988. Leon and his wife spent 28 years as foster parents. Leon loved spending time with his grandchildren and played Santa Claus for them every year. He enjoyed traveling with his wife after retiring and was a member of Lydick United Methodist Church for 53 years. Leon was a member of the American Legion, Chain of Lakes Conservation Club, and the Moose Club. Leon had a great sense of adventure, a great sense of humor, and an infectious smile.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 28 at Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46628 at 11 AM with Pastor Cindy Uhrich officiating. Burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 27 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614.



Contributions in memory of Leon may be sent to Lydick United Methodist Church, 26510 Edison Rd., South Bend, IN 46628.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.