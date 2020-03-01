|
Leon Stanley Olaski
Aug. 31, 1935 - Feb. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Heaven gained an angel on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 when Leon Olaski, 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born August 31, 1935 in South Bend to the late Leo and Alice (Kolkiewicz) Olaski. On April 19, 1958, Leon married his confidant, soulmate, best friend, and love of his life, Barbara (Pitula) Olaski. She survives along with their daughters, Rochelle “Shelly” (Zach) Hurst and Lori (John Taelman) Olaski-Miner; grandchildren, Veronica (Ben) Martin and Justin Collmer; great-grandchildren, Clay, Brystal, & Cole Martin; sister, Diana (Leo) Hayman; sister-in-law, Sheila (Mike) Lukowski; and several dear nieces and nephews.
Leon honorably served in the United States Army. He worked for South Bend Toy for 32 years, then Lock Joint Tube until retirement. Leon was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was an avid Notre Dame, Cowboys, & Patriots football fan and a Celtics basketball fan. Leon enjoyed trips to Frankenmuth, MI and bus trips to various casinos with his wife. Leon was a wonderful, gentle, kind and giving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Visitation for Leon will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church with a 1-hour visitation prior to Mass at the church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020