Leon V. Kennedy
May 23, 1937 - March 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leon Kennedy, 82, a life-long resident of South Bend passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness on Friday March 20, 2020. After graduating from South Bend Central High School in 1955 he entered the military and served his county in Korea. After an Honorable Discharge he returned to South Bend where he worked at Bendix, South Bend Range, Transpo, and Allied Stamping. Leon eventually retired from Studebaker Golf Course in 2018. An avid Hall of Fame bowler, Leon held a 200 plus average for over 30 years and rolled 11 perfect games. Leon also loved to play golf. After shooting his age he would often say, “I am not that good, I am just old.”
Leon is survived by countless friends and will always be remembered for his love for life. He will be dearly missed.
Cremation will take place. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, there will be a celebration of Leon's life at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy. Condolences may be expressed via email at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020