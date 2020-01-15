|
Leona G. Brandt
May 28, 1927 - Jan. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leona G. Brandt, 92, passed away at Memorial Hospital, South Bend on January 10, 2020, following a short illness.
Leona was born in South Bend to the late Leo and Theresa (Herman) Wisniewski, on May 28, 1927.
She is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Marie J. (Mike) Tetzlaff of North Liberty, Elizabeth A. (Steven) Sokol of North Liberty, and Nancy L. (Robert) Voss of South Bend; four sons, Donald C. Brandt of South Bend, Ronald J. (Sue) Brandt of South Bend, Thomas J. (Sue) Brandt of Leland, NC, and John A. (Michele) Brandt of Edwardsburg, MI, sixteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Lorraine (William) Scheu of South Bend and Geraldine Maenhout of Mishawaka.
Leona was a former employee at AT&T and a homemaker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's honor to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619.
Visitation for Leona will be on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/Ireland Road, South Bend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Glenn Kohrman on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery following the Mass.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements and service and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Brandt families.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020