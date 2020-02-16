|
Leona M. Bentkowski
June 1, 1931 - Feb. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Leona M. Bentkowski, age 88, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 4:55AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at West Bend Nursing Home, South Bend. She was born on June 1, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana to Frank and Pelagia “Blanche” (Kujawa) Nowacki and remained a lifelong resident of South Bend.
Leona married Edmund J. Bentkowki on November 16, 1957 in St. Adalbert Church in South Bend. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was also predeceased by her parents; sisters, Veronica (James) Kopczynski, Helen (Harry) Ornat, and Clementine (Paul) Locsi; brothers, Edmund Nowacki, Alexander Nowacki, Elgin Nowacki, and John Nowacki; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Lagodney.
Leona is survived by sisters-in-law, Patricia (Robert) Chrzan, Mary Jane (James) Thomas, and Rose Ann (Thomas) Bucher, and many nieces and nephews.
Leona worked for Kroger in the meat department for many years. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, shopping, fishing, and bumming around. She seriously loved dogs, especially the Beagles that she and Ed raised. They were long time members of the Rod and Gun Club. She told people that she was a bowler and a lover.
Cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be prayed in her memory on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 309 S. Taylor St., South Bend. Inurnment will follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Leona Bentkowski may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone at Center for Hospice Care and West Bend Nursing Home for lovingly caring for Leona. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020