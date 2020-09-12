1/1
Leona M. "Lee" Kline
1943 - 2020
Leona M. “Lee” Kline

Nov. 30, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Leona M. “Lee” Kline, age 76, of Mishawaka, went to be with Jesus at 3:56 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 30, 1943 in Parkersburg, IL to Roy and Grace (Newberry) McVaigh. She married Bradley Kline on May 2, 1992.

Lee had owned the Woodland Inn Restaurant from 2003 to 2013. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved the Lord.

Surviving are her husband, Bradley; children, Cindy (Dave) Maddux of Bremen, Skip (Miranda) DeMaso of Lasalle, IL, Tom Kline of Mishawaka, Tammy Kline and Mike (Michele) DeMaso, both of South Bend; grandchildren, Josh, Andrew, Peyton, Avin, Heather, and Robin; brother, Don McVaigh of Olney, IL; and sisters, Sally Gustin of WI, Betty McVaigh of GA. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ragan; brothers, Junior, Gene, Bob, and Bud McVaigh; and a sister, Bernice McVaigh.

Family and friends may call from Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. A private inurnment at Rest Haven Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
574 862 4506
September 11, 2020
I grew up with Cindy, Skip and Mike. Lee was one of 3 Moms we all had. We all played together and had dinners. She was a remarkable woman and a great cook. A hard working mother. She helped everyone out who needed it. She looked in on my Mom when she was dying of cancer. I enjoyed going to the casino with her and Cindy. Didn't understand how to play but loved watching Lee. I worked for her at Woodland and enjoyed all her food and the treats she made us. She will be truly missed. Love you very much Lee and your children.
Sandy Bruce
Friend
September 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Shirley McVaigh
Family
September 10, 2020
Lee and Brad had went to the same Church as our family ...then had the pleasure of seeing her when Cindy and her owned the Woodland Inn...Cindy and her had such a bond..the laughter and closeness was always noted..she was a excellent cook...and Christian...I know this is hard on Cindy and I know God will give her strength...
Bless the family...
Michael and Vicky Winterrowd...
Vicky Winterrowd
Friend
September 9, 2020
I remember hanging out with Lee and Cindy, Skip and Mike on Patricia Lane. We would watch movies, make dinners, have neighborhood get together. Lee was a generous and giving person.
She was my mother's best friend.
She was a fabulous cook, awesome bridge player, loving mother. She will be missed. Rest in Miss Lee...until we are all together again with Our Lord. Pam (Miller) Evans
Pamala Evans
Friend
September 9, 2020
My prayers for the family for comfort and peace. I remember all the talks around the table in the back. We laughed and cried. The ghost hunts and karaoke nights. I loved hearing her laugh. Lee was a very special lady and I will always treasure knowing her as my friend. Love and hugs.
Connie Hensler
Friend
September 9, 2020
Sorry I can't make it, but I have to work on Saturday, I'm so very sorry for your loss ,
Dan Plummer
Friend
September 9, 2020
Thinking of all of you during this time. May God’s peace be with you all.
Marty and Tammy Nieton
September 9, 2020
Lee was a sweet and loving lady. The first time that I met Lee was when she had welcomed me into her home as a guest for dinner and board games with her family. I only saw her a few times in my life, but she left me with the impression of an amazing lady who lived out God's grace. I can't wait to meet you again in Heaven, Lee.
Tamara Kilpatrick
Acquaintance
