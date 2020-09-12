I grew up with Cindy, Skip and Mike. Lee was one of 3 Moms we all had. We all played together and had dinners. She was a remarkable woman and a great cook. A hard working mother. She helped everyone out who needed it. She looked in on my Mom when she was dying of cancer. I enjoyed going to the casino with her and Cindy. Didn't understand how to play but loved watching Lee. I worked for her at Woodland and enjoyed all her food and the treats she made us. She will be truly missed. Love you very much Lee and your children.

Sandy Bruce

Friend