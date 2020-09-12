Leona M. “Lee” Kline
Nov. 30, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Leona M. “Lee” Kline, age 76, of Mishawaka, went to be with Jesus at 3:56 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 30, 1943 in Parkersburg, IL to Roy and Grace (Newberry) McVaigh. She married Bradley Kline on May 2, 1992.
Lee had owned the Woodland Inn Restaurant from 2003 to 2013. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved the Lord.
Surviving are her husband, Bradley; children, Cindy (Dave) Maddux of Bremen, Skip (Miranda) DeMaso of Lasalle, IL, Tom Kline of Mishawaka, Tammy Kline and Mike (Michele) DeMaso, both of South Bend; grandchildren, Josh, Andrew, Peyton, Avin, Heather, and Robin; brother, Don McVaigh of Olney, IL; and sisters, Sally Gustin of WI, Betty McVaigh of GA. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Ragan; brothers, Junior, Gene, Bob, and Bud McVaigh; and a sister, Bernice McVaigh.
Family and friends may call from Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. A private inurnment at Rest Haven Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.