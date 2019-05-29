Mrs. Leona May Allen



April 8, 1924 - May 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Leona May Allen, 95, of East Ewing Street, South Bend, IN, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.



Leona was born April 8, 1924 in South Bend, IN, to Edward F. And Elnora (Hampton) Moragne in South Bend, IN, both of whom preceded her in death along with a sister, Florence Moragne.



Leona united in holy matrimony with Leroy K. Allen on May 7, 1942 in South Bend, IN; he preceded her in death December 9, 1995. She graduated from Michael Reese School of Nursing in 1954 and worked as a RN for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Darlin Nursing Home, Memorial Hospital, and St. Joseph County Health Department. She was a member of 1st AME Zion Church where she formerly served as President of the Mission Society. Her passions were traveling, reading, and helping with holiday meals.



Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Helen Johnston and Madeline Johnson both of South Bend, IN; one son, Leroy (Brenda) Allen of Aurora, CO; her grandchildren, Sonja Johnston, Marion (Micky) Johnston IV, Brian Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Crystal Johnson, Tabberly Pane, Auzinae Allen, Miliaka Lee and Elizabeth Crawford; one sister, Merle Weaver of South Bend, IN, along with great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First AME Zion Church with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019