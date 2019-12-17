|
Leonard Antonelli
July 15, 1923 - Dec. 15, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Leonard M. Antonelli, 96, of Elkhart died Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkhart.
Leonard was born July 15, 1923 in Chicago to the late Nicoli and Concetta (Ianigro) Antonelli. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hilde, who died March 10, 2019; a son, Jimmy Peeples; three sisters, Josephine Signorino, Sanita Giannini, and Carmen Nelund; and one brother, Louis Antonelli.
He is survived by a daughter, Monika Antonelli of Mankato, MN; three sons: Michael (Cathy) Antonelli of Bristol, David Antonelli of Mankato, MN, and Danny (Jan) Peeples of Noblesville, IN; one sister, Marguerite (Jack) Stoller of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Leonard was self-employed as a barber for over 50 years and was also the owner of Vesuvio's Pizza. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, the Italian American Relief Association (I.A.R.A.), the Knights of Columbus, and was a life member of the Elk's Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He also enjoyed playing golf and could often be found sitting on the bench on the first tee at Christiana Creek Country Club, watching the golfers begin their round.
Visitation for Leonard will be held Wednesday, December 18 from 3 pm until 7 pm at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 19 at 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. The Rev. Jason Freiburger of St. Thomas will officiate and burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join the family at the IARA Club following the services to share stories and visit.
Memorial contributions in memory of Leonard may be made to the Italian American Relief Association, 401 Harrison St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019