Leonard Dickens



Feb. 15, 1956 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Leonard Bernard Dickens, age 63, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, nephew, cousin, and friend who resided on E. Corby Blvd., South Bend, IN went home to be with the Lord at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in his home. He was born in South Bend, IN on February 15, 1956 to John Henry Dickens and Clouszell (Warner) Dickens.



He was united in holy matrimony on July 17, 1988 to E. Denise (Sanders) Dickens.



Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, E. Denise (Sanders) Dickens; daughter, Roshele Sanders of South Bend, IN; and son, Charles Sanders of Marion, IN; six grandchildren, Phillip Sanders of Battle Creek, MI, Ricky Jackson Jr., Clarissa Sanders, Daaiyon Clark, and Sedgwick Neily Jr. all of South Bend, IN, and Charles (Chuck) Lockett of Piken, IL; nine great-grandchildren, Za'Riyah Jackson, Savanna Lockett, Ja'Mala Sanders, Chyna Sanders, Tucker Sanders, Nikko Sanders, Ni'Ema Blade, Nasir Blade, Yah'Mira Phillips, Nick Jones, Kindi Jones, and Za Bell; three brothers, LeVon (Denise) Dickens of Indianapolis, IN, Norman Dickens of South Bend, IN, and Stanley (Karen) Dickens of South Bend,IN; aunts, Barbara Thompson of Merriville, IN, Ruby Ballard-Harris of Indianapolis, IN, Mary Yelder and Catherine Sue Harris both of Gary, IN, and Dorothy Lee Broughton of Huttig, AR; uncles, Sam Dickens of South Bend, IN and Michael Warner; mother-in-law, Zoma Sanders of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters-in-law, Doris Harvey of Muncie, IN, Dorothy (Ollie) Dixon of Anderson, IN, and Sonya (Daniel) Byrd of Fort Wayne, IN; and brothers-in-law, Quentin Sanders Jr. of Marion, IN and Arthur McKinney of South Bend, IN.



He was preceded in death by both his parents and also his brothers, RoMay Dickens and Tracy Martin; sister, JoAnnn McKinney; and sis-in-law, Valorie Jackson.



Leonard also leaves a host of special relatives that he loved. There's three in particular that he Held in High Regard, Kim Phillips (niece), Kelvin Dickens (cousin), and Dontae Sanders (nephew). Also special were Darleen Jones (cousin) and Kathleen Bareo (cousin) - thanks for the lemon crunch pie that you would send to him overnight.



Services will be held at Pentecostal Cathedral on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at The Cathedral.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary