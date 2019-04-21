Leonard E. Lind



March 29, 1951 - April 13, 2019



DURHAM, NC - Leonard E. Lind, 68, of Durham, NC passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.



Lenny was born in South Bend, IN on March 29, 1951 the son of Norman and Dorothy Lind. He recently retired from Duke Energy where he was employed as a security guard. However, he spent most of his career as a Senior Project Manager at Focus Group Inc in Chapel Hill, NC.



Lenny enjoyed an active life both physically and mentally. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed Durham's many bike trails. He had a gift for finding treasure in resale shops and yard sales. He lent his time to political passion and supporting the arts. His children and grandchildren were blessed with a willing playmate and adventurist.



Surviving are partner, Cathy Holt of Durham, NC; daughter, Emily Lewis of Burlington, NC; son, Sam Lind of Carrboro, NC; his partner's children, Robert Holt and wife Lela of Dayton, OH, Allison Holt of New York City, NY, and Catie Foster and husband Gary of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren, Claire and Ellie Lewis, Beau and Dory Kleinholt, Simon, Tallulah, and Oliver Foster; sister, Carol Nemastil and husband Jim; brother-in-law, Mike Griffith; nieces and nephews, Jeni, Adam, Lindsey, James, and Elisabeth.



A Celebration of Life will be held May 4, 2019 from 1-3pm at The Farm, 1 Alice Ingram Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.



I lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WUNC Public Radio. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019