Leonard Edmunds
Leonard Edmunds

Nov. 2, 1936 - July 30, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Leonard David Edmunds, 83, of Cassopolis, MI passed away surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

Leonard was born on November 2, 1936 in Dowagiac, MI to the late Ira and Beatrice (Sibley) Edmunds. He was a 1956 graduate of Dowagiac High School; then he served his country while in the U.S. Army until 1958. On March 16, 1963 he married Joyce Stull; she preceded him in death in 2000. Leonard was a dairy farmer for many years. He hosted “Thresher Days” every fall. He loved playing with antique tractors and could always be found working on something.

He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Jay) Suseland, Kenny Edmunds, Brenda (Glenn) Blough, and Jennifer (Roger) Kirtley; a granddaughter, Wren (Dan) Hershberger; great-grandsons, Will and Wyatt Hershberger; a sister-in-law, Joan (David) Ogrin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Leonard is also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy LaPorte.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at 1:00pm on the Leonard Edmunds Farm located at 59453 Decatur Rd., Cassopolis, MI. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00am-1:00pm on the farm. Burial will follow at Youngs Prairie Cemetery in Cassopolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
