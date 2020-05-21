Leonard L. Wallace
May 11, 1951 - May 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Leonard L. Wallace, 69, of Mishawaka, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka on May 11, 1951 to Leonard G. and Mary Ellen (Cashen) Wallace. He retired on March 16, 2018 from South Bend Modern Molding after 46 years of dedicated hard work. Len was a diehard Notre Dame fan; he wouldn't miss a game for anything. He had a strong passion for fishing; he was the ‘King of Crappies' and the crappies feared him when he put the boat into the water. In his free time he would tie up and make his own fishing jigs, distributing them among friends and family to test. What Len loved most of all was watching his grandsons grow up and play sports. If one of his grandsons had a game or practice he was right there to support them. He was a great father and also went by the name of POP. Len had a heart of gold and was someone you could ALWAYS count on if needed. He was quiet, yet had a funny sense of humor when he spoke. He will be greatly missed by all. Len is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Wallace) Rich; his son, Jason Wallace; daughter-in-law, Katie (Williams) Wallace; and three grandsons, Colton, Dayne, & Nash Wallace. Visitation 4-6pm TODAY, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jason Wallace for Len's (POP's) grandsons' college funds. To share a remembrance of Len or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
May 11, 1951 - May 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Leonard L. Wallace, 69, of Mishawaka, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka on May 11, 1951 to Leonard G. and Mary Ellen (Cashen) Wallace. He retired on March 16, 2018 from South Bend Modern Molding after 46 years of dedicated hard work. Len was a diehard Notre Dame fan; he wouldn't miss a game for anything. He had a strong passion for fishing; he was the ‘King of Crappies' and the crappies feared him when he put the boat into the water. In his free time he would tie up and make his own fishing jigs, distributing them among friends and family to test. What Len loved most of all was watching his grandsons grow up and play sports. If one of his grandsons had a game or practice he was right there to support them. He was a great father and also went by the name of POP. Len had a heart of gold and was someone you could ALWAYS count on if needed. He was quiet, yet had a funny sense of humor when he spoke. He will be greatly missed by all. Len is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Wallace) Rich; his son, Jason Wallace; daughter-in-law, Katie (Williams) Wallace; and three grandsons, Colton, Dayne, & Nash Wallace. Visitation 4-6pm TODAY, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jason Wallace for Len's (POP's) grandsons' college funds. To share a remembrance of Len or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2020.