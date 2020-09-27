Leonard N. Trowbridge
Dec. 4, 1929 - Aug. 29, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Leonard N. Trowbridge, 90 years old, a former resident of Lakeville, IN, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Autumn Trace Senior Community in Plymouth, IN. Leonard was born December 4, 1929 in South Bend to the late Leo and Ethel (Greer) Trowbridge. On May 1, 1948 in Lakeville, Leonard was united in marriage to Frances Lane. Together, they enjoyed 63 years of marriage until her passing on October 19, 2011. On July 2, 2013 in Mishawaka, Leonard was united in marriage to Mary Shirley.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary and her four children, Brenda, Marilyn, Kenny, and Dale, and their families; one sister, Phyllis Lesher of South Bend; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Speltes, and three brothers, Don, Richard, and Kenneth Trowbridge.
Leonard served his country with the United States Army during WWII. He retired on June 20, 1979 from Bendix Corporation where he worked in Electronics for 32 years. He was a member of House of Prayer-United Pentecostal Church in Plymouth and the Masonic lodge.
A Military graveside service and burial will be held at 11:30 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Leonard N. Trowbridge may be donated to House of Prayer-United Pentecostal Church, 12450 Plymouth Goshen Trail, Plymouth, IN 46563. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family.