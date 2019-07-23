Leonard Shell



July 31, 1926 - July 20, 2019



NILES, MI - Leonard Theodore Shell, 92, of Niles, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



Leonard was born on July 31, 1926, to the late Raymond and Theodosia (Matuzewski) Shell in Lombard, Illinois.



During his senior year of high school in Buchanan Leonard was drafted into the United States Army. While there he finished his diploma through correspondence courses while serving in the 1st Cavalry Division during the U.S. Occupation of Japan.



On April 19, 1952, he wed the love of his life, Dora Leiter at a ceremony in Buchanan. Together they raised three wonderful children. Leonard began working at AEP/IN-MI Power in the garage. He later went on to become a lineman, meter reader, and meterman with large power supplies and in 1986 at the age of 60 he retired.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clifford Shell.



Leonard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dora; children, Richard (Deborah) Shell of East Providence, Rhode Island, Christine “Chris” (Steven) Sukta of Jackson, Michigan, and Terry (James) Webber of Otsego, Michigan; grandchildren, Tim (Josie) Sukta of Jackson, Matt (Kim) Sukta of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Emily (Adam) Beard of Jackson, Sam Sukta of Jackson, James (Emily Bushouse) Webber of Tucson, Arizona, Reid (Katie Jones) Webber of Kalamazoo, Grant Webber of Kalamazoo, and Celeste (Chris Howe) Webber of Detroit; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Zoey, Alina, and Evan; and many extended family members and close friends.



A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00 p.m.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 23, 2019