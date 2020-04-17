|
Leonard “Lenny”
Whittaker
July 25, 1941 - April 14, 2020
NILES, MI - Lenny Whittaker, 78, of Niles, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hospice House of South Bend after a hard-fought battle with Agent Orange (Vietnam 64-65), surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 25, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Leonard and Laverne (Mainard) Whittaker.
Lenny graduated from Niles High School, class of 1960, where he excelled as a running back and catcher. The oldest of five, Lenny would hike, run, or do whatever necessary to be able to practice sports. After graduating, Lenny enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War where he managed to find time to play fast-pitched softball for the military. Lenny spent most of his career working for the railroads and retired as a railroad engineer following thirty-six years of dedicated service.
Lenny loved the sport of car racing, both building and driving. He served as the F.O.P. Little League Commissioner for several years and always found time to coach his sons and countless others. Lenny also enjoyed many years playing fast-pitched softball at Plym Park. Time in the sky was another passion of Lenny's; he even obtained his private pilot's license.
Lenny was a man of faith and will be remembered for the kindness he always showed to others. Lenny and Sherry volunteered frequently at Hope Ministries in South Bend. He was a member of Michiana Christian Embassy in Niles, serving in various capacities. He enjoyed teaching adult Sunday school and had been a member of the elder board. Lenny was also proud of his service to his country and was a member of the American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and Gary Whittaker.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Sherry Whittaker of Niles; two sons, Rev. Jeffrey (Doreen) Whittaker and Mark Whittaker, both of Niles; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Sue (Gary) Wilks of Missouri and Nancy Hildebrand of Washington.
Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family gathering at Brown Funeral Home and graveside services, with Military Honors at Silverbrook Cemetery with his son, Rev. Jeff Whittaker, officiating. A public Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's memory to Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St., Niles, Michigan 49120 or Hope Ministries, 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Leonard's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
The family of Leonard Whittaker is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020