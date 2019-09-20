|
|
Leota M. Monroe
Feb. 03, 1944 - Sept. 16, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Leota Edison Monroe, age 75, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 3, 1944 to the late Leo and Eileen (Gramm) Edison. Leota was a graduate of Riley High School. She worked for Markley Enterprise, West Side School Cafeteria, Qualax and later retired from Martin's Central Bakery. Leota loved her animals, Shyan, Precious, Paisley, and Pretty Boy. She enjoyed crosswords, bowling, and spending time with her family. Leota is survived by her children, Dawn (Dennis) Quier of South Bend, IN, and Terry Monroe, Jr. of Mishawaka, IN; 5 grandsons, Eric Schlarb, Tony, Cody, Brandon, and Shayne Monroe; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Leo “buddy” Edison of Cocoa, FL; sister, Leona Browning of Ft. Wayne, IN; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Bill Browning; sister-in-law, Jan Nied. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to, Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Leota or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019