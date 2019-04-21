|
|
LeRay Conroy Shurn
March 5, 1953 - April 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - LeRay, born & raised in South Bend, graduated from LaSalle HS, where he met & married (41 yrs.) high school sweetheart, Nancy Lewis; he served 20+ years in the Marines/Navy, & earned an A.A.S. at Southwestern College, CA. Survivors: son, LeRay Jr. (Ray) of Chula Vista, CA; father, Eles Otto Shurn Jr. of Cassopolis; paternal grandmother, Addie B. Shurn of South Bend, siblings, family & friends. Viewing 10am, Funeral 11am, Mon., April 22, 2019 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in CA. www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019