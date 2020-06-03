Dr. Leroy G. Rose
1944 - 2020
Dr. Leroy G Rose

Sept. 28, 1944 - May 30, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Leroy G. Rose, beloved husband, father, and friend left living on this earth, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Leroy, 75 years old, succumbed to several years of heart disease and diabetes.

Lee was born in Washington, and raised in Ohio by his mother, Kathryn, a strong Catholic, who preceded him in death. Those left to cherish the memory of Lee include his wife of 39 years, Vicki. Dr. Rose is also survived by sons, Jerimiah and Adam; grandson, Gabriel; and daughter-in-law, Victoria.

Lee attended Kansas State University, then received his Doctorate in Organic Chemistry from Bowling Green University of Ohio. Lee honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Chemical Officer, Lieutenant. He worked as a project engineer for many years at Allied Signal/Honeywell and Ausco. He taught his trade as well. The professor could really impress others with his quirky and wise personality and his odd ways.

The chemist had many interests in life: the love of animals, hunting, fishing, playing the stock market, and inventing tools. Lee was a former member of the Lions Club, American Chemical Society, and the Missionary Church.

The Rose family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for the great care and love Lee received during his last few months. He also received much love and care from his son, Jerimiah and daughter-in-law, Victoria. The professor and boss will be very much missed.

Per the family, no services for Lee will be held. Lee will be entombed in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. He will have a wonderful view from his Crypt overlooking the cemetery. Lee will be waiting for the day to be resurrected and live again.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Hospice Organization of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
