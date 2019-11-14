|
LeRoy M. Bytner
Aug. 8, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - LeRoy passed away at Heritage Point Memory Care in Mishawaka, with his wife at his side on November 9, 2019. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1931 in South Bend, IN to the late Esther (Kalkiewicz) Bytner and Michael S. Bytner. His sister, Loretta Williams & nephew, Marvin preceded him in death as well as his brother-in-law, Arthur Williams who was killed in the Korean War.
Leroy married his wife of 64 years, Carol A. Fuzy in South Bend at the Cathedral of St. Matthew on May 14, 1955. He is survived by his wife Carol; daughter, Christine A. Simpson and two grandsons, Alex & Christopher of Drums, PA.
After attending Riley High School, Leroy served two years in the United States Army and held the rank of Private First Class. He honorably served an eleven month tour of duty during the Korean War, and was a life time member of V.F.W. #360. He retired from Uniroyal research and development with 31 years of service and was employed at Studebaker Corporation before being drafted into the U.S. Army Forces. LeRoy's hobbies included bowling, table tennis, and playing Euchre with his friends at Battell Center. He also loved Notre Dame basketball & football.
Per LeRoy's wishes there will be no visitation. Mass will be held at a later date. LeRoy's family would like to thank all the nursing staff who gave great care to him at Brookdale Senior Living, Harbor Lights Hospice & Heritage Point Memory Care. God Bless all of you. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be be made to Harbor Lights Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Condolences may be made to the family at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019