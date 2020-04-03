|
LeRoy V. Jones, Jr.
Oct. 11, 1937 - March 31, 2020
NILES, MI - LeRoy Victor Jones, Jr. (Lee), formerly of Niles, Michigan and Roselawn, Indiana, died at 10:27 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born on October 11, 1937 to LeRoy Victor Jones, Sr. (Roy) and the former Virginia Agnes Potter, Lee was a 1955 graduate of Niles Central High School. He also attended Michigan State University and studied chemical engineering, prior to leaving the college setting to join the United States Marine Corps.
Following his military service, Lee married the former Shirley Ann Cole on January 20, 1961. Shirley preceded him in death on June 10, 1986. Also predeceasing Lee, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Dale Francis Jones, and a nephew, Kevin Michael Jones. Lee retired from the National-Standard Corporation after many years of service, and later pursued a career as an over-the-road truck driver, indulging in his love of travel. In his later years, Lee enjoyed working in his yard, growing flowers, and caring for the feral cats who lived nearby. He is survived by his sister, Jacalyn (Dean) Hess of Edwardsburg, MI; and his children, Cynthia (Yury) Brandt of South Bend, IN, Shelley (Martino) Coccarelli of Erie, PA, and Allen Jones of Benton Harbor, MI. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Megan (Eric Baker) Villwock of Portland, OR, Melanie (Jonathan) Schlegel of Berrien Springs, MI, Angela (Maria) Aldana of Dallas, TX, Martina (Kamron Parr) Coccarelli of Erie, PA, and Nicholas Coccarelli of Erie, PA. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, William and Lydia Schlegel of Berrien Springs, MI.
Per Lee's wishes, cremation will take place. Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service will be planned by the family at a later date. Donations in Lee's memory may be made to the , the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans, or to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.
