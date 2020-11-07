Leslie Ann Fowler
Jan. 18, 1945 - Nov. 04, 2020
EDWARDSBURG - Leslie A. Fowler, 75, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on November 4, 2020.
Born January 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jewell (Curtis) Williams.
Leslie married David Fowler, who preceded her in death. Shortly after his passing, their son, Gary Fowler, passed away. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Richard Williams, Jr., Melvin Williams, Bernard Williams, Sr., Robert “Rino” Williams, Sr. and Louis William; and the Golden Girls, Willie A. Shanklin and Joetta Shanklin.
Left to cherish her memory are 3 children: Greg Fowler of Detroit, MI, Shelley (Jason) Wilson of South Bend and David Fowler of Edwardsburg; brother, Lin (Linda) Williams of South Bend; sister, Barbara Williams of Edwardsburg; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Leslie enjoyed traveling, visiting museums and working in her yard. She was a loving and devoted mother and always tried to set a good and positive example to her children. She endured a lot of hardships in her life, but she made the best of everything. She retired from Macy's, where she loved working with the latest fashion. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a brief celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m., at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. Pastor Tiffany Davis, a family friend, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret's House.
