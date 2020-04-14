|
|
Leslie L. Bailey
Jan. 6, 1944 - April 11, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Leslie L. Bailey, 76, of Bremen, passed away at 3:55 am, Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Elkhart County Hospice House. Leslie was born on January 6, 1944 in Warsaw, the son of Wilfred and Helen (Pearson) Bailey. He is survived by two children, Amanda (Brian) Jamison of Bristol and Jason (Nicole) Bailey of Bremen; four grandchildren; granddog, Bailey; and three siblings, Louise Reichert of Bourbon, Mary Ooley of Noblesville, IN, and Mike (Jary) Bailey of Bremen. He is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Eleanor Watkins and Bill Bailey. Leslie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the former Bendix for over 30 years before his retirement. His hobbies included traveling and camping. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, 402 W. Washington St., W256, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020