Leslie Robert Hickman



March 7, 1944 - April 28, 2019



PUNTA GORDA, FL - Born in South Bend, IN, Leslie “Les” Robert Hickman, age 75, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 with his wife Marilyn and family by his side. Les graduated from John Adams High School. He started his own business, Continental Traffic Services in February of 1985. His fishing career began at birth. He was the Captain of the “Nite Owl I-VI.” Les shared his passion for fishing with so many family and dear friends and fished up until only days before his passing. He was President of the Steelheaders Fishing Club and led many outings of the Special Athletes on Lake Michigan.



Although fishing was his first love, Marilyn was a close second...”LOL”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal Hickman. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Marilyn; his children, Joan Hickman and Jim (Tammy) Hickman; his stepchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Gregory, (Jerrold) and Michelle Streb; grandchildren, Corey and Kyle Hickman, Hannah and Jacob Gregory, Steffany (Alex) McDonald, Ashley and Shane Streb; and three great-grandchildren, Corey, Jr., Bryson, and Tucker Hickman.



The Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Morris Park Country Club in South Bend on June 8 from 1-4. RSVPs to family appreciated.