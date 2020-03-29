|
|
Lester “Les” M.
Molnar
July 3, 1930 - March 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lester (Les) Martin Molnar, 89, a longtime resident of South Bend passed away on March 23, 2020.
Lester was born on July 3, 1930 in Elmhurst, IL to the late Stephen and Helen (Mayo) Molnar. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, IL, and a graduate of Northwestern University, having earned a degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
On December 29, 1951 Lester married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Dolores Billings. The couple moved to South Bend in 1966.
Lester retired in 1993 as Vice President, from Liberty Homes, Inc., Goshen, IN, but he remained a director on Liberty's board. He enjoyed his retirement immensely and followed as often as possible the sign that Dolores hung in her kitchen, “When In Doubt, Always Eat Out”.
Lester loved to travel, and he and Dolores visited every state in the union, and every province and territory of Canada. They wintered in Florida for 17 years, visited Hawaii 7 times, drove to Fairbanks, Alaska, toured Ireland and Hungary, and even rode the Orient Express.
Lester's surviving family includes his wife of 68 years, Dolores; four children, Norine Molnar of Lakewood, Ohio, Kathleen (Craig) Walter of Barrington, Illinois, Glen (Barbara) Molnar of Niles, Michigan, and Leslee (Brian) Wagner of Coldwater, Michigan; grandchildren, Heather (Dan) Mincella, Matthew (Sara) Molnar, Kimberly (Patrick) McInerney, Kelsey (Michael) Kulick, and Tim Wagner; great-grandchildren, Evan, Leah, Graham, and Dean Mincella, Quinn Kulick, and Nora McInerney; and a brother, Edward (Jo) Molnar of Harwich, MA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Irene Wisbrock.
Lester was a longtime member of St. Anthony dePadua Church, having served as usher and lector for many years.
Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, followed by a private internment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020