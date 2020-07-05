1/2
Lester O. Matlock
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester O. Matlock

July 17, 1955 - June 21, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lester O. Matlock, 64, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 17, 1955, the son of Lester N. & Mary J. (Kent) Matlock. Lester graduated from Penn High School with the Class of ‘74 and had worked as a drywall installer in his father's business. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs; he enjoyed the time spent with family & friends, fishing, playing cards and family euchre parties. Lester was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Matlock. He is survived by his father, Lester N. Matlock; his brothers, Henry Matlock of South Bend and Bruce Matlock of Elkhart; sister, Betty (Tim) Carlisle of Constantine MI; nieces & nephew, Stacy Tschida, Cheryl (Justin Zook) Tschida, and Scott Tschida, all of Elkhart; 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews. Private burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Memorial Services to be held at 2:00 Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. The family's preferred memorial is the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. To share a remembrance of Lester or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved