Lester O. Matlock
July 17, 1955 - June 21, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lester O. Matlock, 64, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 17, 1955, the son of Lester N. & Mary J. (Kent) Matlock. Lester graduated from Penn High School with the Class of ‘74 and had worked as a drywall installer in his father's business. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs; he enjoyed the time spent with family & friends, fishing, playing cards and family euchre parties. Lester was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Matlock. He is survived by his father, Lester N. Matlock; his brothers, Henry Matlock of South Bend and Bruce Matlock of Elkhart; sister, Betty (Tim) Carlisle of Constantine MI; nieces & nephew, Stacy Tschida, Cheryl (Justin Zook) Tschida, and Scott Tschida, all of Elkhart; 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews. Private burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Memorial Services to be held at 2:00 Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. The family's preferred memorial is the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. To share a remembrance of Lester or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
.