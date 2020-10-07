1/2
Lettie Lou Shelley
1935 - 2020
Lettie Lou Shelley

March 3, 1935 - Oct. 4, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Lettie Lou Shelley, 85, went home to her Lord at 12:35 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home in the company of family and friends. Mom to some and “Nanny” to so many others, suffered from kidney disease which took her life, but the end came quickly.

She was born Lettie Lou Rocole on March 3, 1935 to George and Plemlie (Taylor) Rocole in Marked Tree, Arkansas. Her parents preceded her in death as well as brothers, Raymond, Eugene, Carl, and Billy Jo; and sisters, Minnie Gay, Perlie May, Jewell, and Audrey. Also awaiting Lettie in Heaven is her son, Robert Lawrence Shelley and her grandson, Joshua Anthony Shelley.

On July 1, 1961, Lettie married Robert Dale Shelley. Although originally born only 50 miles apart in Arkansas, they met and wed in Indiana. They shared 48 years of marriage before Robert passed in 2009. Lettie is survived by her sister, Imogene; daughter, Debora G. Compton of Lakeland, FL; sons, David (Shelley) Shelley of Granger, IN and Roger D. Shelley of Gwynn, MI; seven grandchildren, Summer (Brian), Seth (Rikki), Zachariah (Samantha), Alexander (Jessica) Paris (Jeremy), Catherine (Paul), and Elizabeth (Chris); and nine great-grandchildren, Avery, Owen, Cameron, Blake, Nova, Rome, Zelda, Zivah, and Jacob.

Lettie played forward for the 1953 state champion Ft. Smith, AR girls basketball team and was pound for pound the best athlete in the family. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and raised an annual vegetable garden. But, her greatest joy was her children and their children. Lettie was a member of the Federal Order of Eagles, and former member of URW #65, and Athletic Club 15. She retired from Uniroyal after many years as a Fire Inspector.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. A Celebration of Lettie's life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the St. Joe Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Lettie may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Friends and family can also leave online condolences at www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
