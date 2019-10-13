|
|
Lewis Lee Ericson
June 10, 1935 - Oct. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lewis Lee Ericson, 84, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, who cared for him in his final days, alongside Heart to Heart Hospice.
Lew was born to the late Roy & Carolyn Ericson. On May 31, 1958 in St. John Lutheran Church, Lew married the love of his life, Patricia Dare (Hundt) Ericson. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2019. Survivors of Lew include his children, Ronald Lewis Ericson & Kelly Lynn Wood; and grandsons, Troy Ericson & Justin Wood.
Lew was a 1953 graduate of South Bend Central High School. After attending Michiana College of Commerce, he worked for Fabricated Steel for over 20 years. Lew was a member of the Army Navy Union Garrison #146; he enjoyed spending time with his buddies there who coined him “Bummy Lew”. Lew was an avid sports & Cubs fan; he also enjoyed horse racing and cooking, especially homemade soups, chili and his favorite dish, spaghetti & meatballs. Lew and Pat enjoyed their winter home in Youngtown, AZ for many years. Most of all Lew loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandsons. His children will always cherish their annual summer road trips to Cincinnati for baseball games and Kings Island.
Visitation will be 1:00PM to 4:00PM and 5:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. The family will be holding a private service and burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Army Navy Union Garrison #146, 1121 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46601 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road, Ste. 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019