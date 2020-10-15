1/1
Lila Brown
1922 - 2020
Lila Brown

May 15, 1922 - Oct. 10, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Lila Mae Brown, 98, of Buchanan, MI passed away peacefully of natural causes. Lila is the daughter of Christian and Lillian Schau and resided in the Niles/Buchanan area her entire life. She was preceded in passing by Arden Osborne Brown Sr., her loving husband of 56 years, and her daughter, Ardelle Kaye Downey (Paul Downey) of Buchanan, MI.

Survivors include one daughter, Judith Ann Bailey of Norton Shores, MI; and two sons, Arden Osborne Brown Jr. and Terry Lee (Shawn Annette) Brown both of Buchanan, MI. Lila had thirteen grandchildren: Dale Mills (Berrien Springs, MI), David Mills (preceded in passing), Cindy Lindrup (preceded in passing), Diane Dreher (Buchanan, MI), Judith Curtis (Niles, MI), Tabitha Smith (Mason, MI), Tobin Bailey Jr. (Portland, OR), Elizabeth Schofield (Littleton, CO), Christian Brown (Lakewood, CO), Andrea Brown (Cleveland, OH), Ashley Hendon (Fort Drum, NY), Alisha Damp (South Bend, IN), and Michael Ranft (Fort Riley, KS). Lila is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Lila was a member of the Buchanan Church of Christ.

Lila was the most devoted wife and mother with a heart full of love she shared with family and friends. All who met her always remembered her warmth and bubbly personality. Being a bit mischievous, Lila left a memorable impression. She loved life and worked hard alongside Arden, the love of her life. She could always make you smile by sharing a good story or memory to warm your heart. She made herself available to help anyone in need and gave insightful advice grounded in life experience. Lila's never-ending curiosity led her to seek out new experiences; she became a world traveler at 84 years of age and continued taking trips until the age of 95.

Lila is making her final journey to the Lord now, joining her husband and family members. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. at Swem Chapel, 301 Front St., Buchanan. Memorial donations in Lila's name may be made to The Center for Dementia Research, Nathan Kline Institute, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962, ATTN: Ralph Nixon, M.D., Ph.D. or online at http://cdr.rfmh.org/index.html; or Susan G. Komen Foundation Breast Cancer Research online only at http://www.info-komen.org/goto/LilaMaeBrown.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Swem Chapel
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
