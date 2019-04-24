Liliana Rose Kasznia



March 19, 2019 - April 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Liliana was born in Mishawaka, IN on March 19, 2019 to Shelby Bilinski and Steven Kasznia.



The grandparents of this beautiful, loving granddaughter are Christopher and Brian Holdeman, Tracey and Jennifer Parrish/McLinda, Joan and Gary Kasznia, Mike and Shirley Bilinski, Ruth Bilinski, and Jimmie Sue Parrish. She was loved with an open heart that was so pure by her three sisters: Casandra, Sierra and Aubrey, and by her one brother, Evan Kasznia. Liliana also had a lot of loving family members that consisted of her Aunt Jennifer and Scott Joseph, and their son, Hudson; Aunt Suzanne and Michael Ewing; Carol Elaine Breveard; as well as a lot of uncles who also loved her so much: James Kasznia, Cole Kasznia, and several others.



She was a true inspiration of love who, no matter how she felt, was a fighter as she was born at only 33 weeks and 6 days. Her love and comfort were felt not only here at home, but at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center NICU of Mishawaka, IN. Liliana's spirit extended so fiercely when she was born that the NICU nurses felt her love, and the way they took care of her was a way of love that God would put the world in one's life forever.



Liliana was met at Heaven's gate by her fellow angels: Evan J. Parrish, Roger L. Holdeman and his son, little Roger L. Holdeman, Ron Bilinski, Ben and Sophia Kasznia, Casimir Przybylinski, Ron Przybylinski, and several other angels.



Visitation for Liliana will be held on April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. A procession will take place on April 27 at 9:30 a.m., beginning at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN 46617, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Liliana's honor to the family c/o Palmer Funeral Homes.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to South Bend Police Department, South Bend Fire Department, Memorial Hospital ER, and all of the nurses and doctors for all of their efforts to save our precious Liliana.