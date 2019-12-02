|
|
Lillian A. Stokes
Dec. 4, 1932 - Nov. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lillian A. Stokes, 86, of North Wilber Street, South Bend, IN passed away November 25, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Lillian was born December 4, 1932 in South Bend, IN, to Eugene & Ersaline (Binns) Davis. She married James Leroy Stokes February 16, 1959. She worked many years for Uniroyal and Allied Products. Her passion was cooking for the family.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ersaline Davis; her husband, James Stokes; two sons, Arvester and Kenneth Fleming; daughter, Victoria Harmon; brother, David Davis; and sisters, Gloria Harris, Louise Davis, Willa Kathleen Lottie, and Betty Thomas.
Survivors include daughter, Angelita Stokes; son, James Stokes, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Powell, Juanita Harris, Faye Gene Cannady, and Sandra Davis; and brothers, Eugene Jewell and Leon Davis, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019