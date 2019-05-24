Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Gathright Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Gathright Love

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Gathright Love Obituary
Lillian Gathright Love

Nov. 7, 1938 - May 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Lillian Love was born to the union of Peter James and Mary Etta Murphy on Nov. 7, 1938 in Jefferson County/Fayette, MS. She departed this life on May 20, 2019 at the age of 80 years old. Lillian grew up in Memphis, TN. At the age of 16 her family relocated to Chicago, IL. At age 17 she met and later married Nathaniel Gathright. Of that union four children were born, Quintelia, Nathaniel, Jr., and Tongie, all deceased and Sheila. Nathaniel and Lillian separated and divorced and they each remarried.

Lillian served at St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church for several years. She was an active choir member and a dutiful Sunday school and BTU attendee. Lillian served until she was no longer able to.

Lillian leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Sheila Gathright; six other children from her last marriage, Wallace, Glenda (Tony), LaRae (Harold), Felecia, Louis, Jr. (Jamie), and Eddie; five grandchildren, Quintelia (Tamika), Asa (Erika), Lonnie II (Bitya), Brodrick, and Jazmyn; her brother, Lazars; three special sons-in-law, George, Carlos, and Lonnie, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now