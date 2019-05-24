Lillian Gathright Love



Nov. 7, 1938 - May 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lillian Love was born to the union of Peter James and Mary Etta Murphy on Nov. 7, 1938 in Jefferson County/Fayette, MS. She departed this life on May 20, 2019 at the age of 80 years old. Lillian grew up in Memphis, TN. At the age of 16 her family relocated to Chicago, IL. At age 17 she met and later married Nathaniel Gathright. Of that union four children were born, Quintelia, Nathaniel, Jr., and Tongie, all deceased and Sheila. Nathaniel and Lillian separated and divorced and they each remarried.



Lillian served at St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church for several years. She was an active choir member and a dutiful Sunday school and BTU attendee. Lillian served until she was no longer able to.



Lillian leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Sheila Gathright; six other children from her last marriage, Wallace, Glenda (Tony), LaRae (Harold), Felecia, Louis, Jr. (Jamie), and Eddie; five grandchildren, Quintelia (Tamika), Asa (Erika), Lonnie II (Bitya), Brodrick, and Jazmyn; her brother, Lazars; three special sons-in-law, George, Carlos, and Lonnie, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services will be held at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.