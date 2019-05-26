Lillian M. Illes



Sept. 1, 1929 - May 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lillian Marie Illes, 89, residing in South Bend, passed away Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 in her home. She was born September 1, 1929 in South Bend, the daughter of Martin & Rose (Toth) Bakos, and has remained a lifelong resident of South Bend.



On September 3, 1949 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, South Bend, Lillian was united in marriage to Joseph P. Illes who survives. In addition to her husband Joseph of 69 years, she is survived by her three sons, Joseph Paul (Susan) Illes of Denver, CO, James Martin (Kathy) Illes of South Bend, and John Stephen (Sandra) Illes of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are five grandsons, Jeremiah Joseph Illes, Michael James Illes, Joshua James Illes, Cory Christopher Illes, and Matthew Jacob Illes, along with step-grandchildren, Lara Branca and Michael Branca. Also surviving are twelve great-grandchildren, Lauren Marie Nelson, Cheyenne Taylor Illes, Jeremiah Joseph Illes, Jr., and Evan Marshall Illes, Alexis, Alyssa, Audrey Rose, Kyler, Isabella, Jackson, Cooper, and Ameera.



Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Marie Illes in October 1956, and her brother, Charles Bakos in July 2007.



Lillian was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, and worked in retail sales for many years at Max Adler, Wymans, Robertson's Dept. Store, and J.C. Penney. She was a longtime active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James, and was a founding member and volunteer at St. Margaret's House. She was also active with Home Management Resources through the YWCA. For many years, she and Joe enjoyed their friends and camping with the Good Sam Camping Club.



Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Episcopal Cathedral of St. James, 117 North Lafayette Blvd., South Bend. The Right Rev. Douglas Sparks, and Rev. Brian Grantz will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.



Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Illes may be offered to St. Margaret's House, 117 North Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.