|
|
Lillian T. (Granning) Keck
June 22, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Lillian T. (Granning) Keck, 89, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, in Tanglewood Trace, Mishawaka, Indiana. Lillian was born on June 22, 1930 in South Bend to Ignatius and Louise (Swiental) Hajzyk, and was a lifelong area resident. She retired in 2005 from Steel Warehouse, where she was the head of the Accounting Department for over 40 years. On June 18, 1949 she married William Keck, who preceded her in death on February 5, 1989. She married William Granning on July 2, 2005; he survives. Lillian is also survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Stephen) Coffinger of Rolling Prairie, Indiana and Jody (Rodney) Rush of Granger, Indiana; two sons, Robert Keck of New Carlisle, Indiana and Bryan Keck of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Kathleen (Wayne) Wisler of Hudson, Florida and Judith Beelaert of Sparta, New Jersey; one stepson, Mark (Kathy) Granning of Dunedin, Floriday, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Lillian was preceded in death by four sons, Gerald, David, William Jr., and Timothy Keck; one grandson, Kaylor Keck; her daughter-in-law, Katie Keck; and her brother, Robert Hajzyk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. Friday, September 6, 2019 in St. John Kanty Church. Private burial will take place in New Carlisle Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. E.S.T. Thursday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. E.S.T. Lillian was a member of St. John Kanty Parish and Altar Rosary Society. She had been a member and led the church choir for many years. She was a 1947 graduate of South Bend Washington High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association. Lillian was an avid Notre Dame fan. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends from New Carlisle once a month. Lillian enjoyed the time she worked at Steel Warehouse and considered the Lerman family part of her family. As a reflection of the esteem in which she was held by the Lerman family, the company honored her by naming the training center building in her name. Memorial contributions may be directed to , American Diabetes Association, or St. John Kanty Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019