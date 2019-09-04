Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Kanty Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Keck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian T. (Granning) Keck


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian T. (Granning) Keck Obituary
Lillian T. (Granning) Keck

June 22, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Lillian T. (Granning) Keck, 89, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, in Tanglewood Trace, Mishawaka, Indiana. Lillian was born on June 22, 1930 in South Bend to Ignatius and Louise (Swiental) Hajzyk, and was a lifelong area resident. She retired in 2005 from Steel Warehouse, where she was the head of the Accounting Department for over 40 years. On June 18, 1949 she married William Keck, who preceded her in death on February 5, 1989. She married William Granning on July 2, 2005; he survives. Lillian is also survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Stephen) Coffinger of Rolling Prairie, Indiana and Jody (Rodney) Rush of Granger, Indiana; two sons, Robert Keck of New Carlisle, Indiana and Bryan Keck of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Kathleen (Wayne) Wisler of Hudson, Florida and Judith Beelaert of Sparta, New Jersey; one stepson, Mark (Kathy) Granning of Dunedin, Floriday, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Lillian was preceded in death by four sons, Gerald, David, William Jr., and Timothy Keck; one grandson, Kaylor Keck; her daughter-in-law, Katie Keck; and her brother, Robert Hajzyk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. Friday, September 6, 2019 in St. John Kanty Church. Private burial will take place in New Carlisle Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. E.S.T. Thursday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana, where a Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. E.S.T. Lillian was a member of St. John Kanty Parish and Altar Rosary Society. She had been a member and led the church choir for many years. She was a 1947 graduate of South Bend Washington High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association. Lillian was an avid Notre Dame fan. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends from New Carlisle once a month. Lillian enjoyed the time she worked at Steel Warehouse and considered the Lerman family part of her family. As a reflection of the esteem in which she was held by the Lerman family, the company honored her by naming the training center building in her name. Memorial contributions may be directed to , American Diabetes Association, or St. John Kanty Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now