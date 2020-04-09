|
Lillian Townsley
Dec. 21, 1935 - April 7, 2020
NILES, MI - Lillian Martha Townsley (Lil), 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Niles due to a brief illness.
Lillian was born December 21, 1935 on a farm near Lamoni, IA to the late William E. and Corene (McDowell) Sams. On January 21, 1955 she married Oliver H. Townsley Jr. In 2001, after 33 years, Lillian retired from Simplicity Pattern Co. Lillian and Oliver owned Dental Art's Lab in South Bend.
She absolutely loved spending time with her family, cherishing every moment she had with each of them. Lillian also loved to collect plates and dolls.
She is survived by her children, William (Edith) Townsley, Teresa (Gary) Adams, and Brian Townsley; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Adams, Josh (Brittany) Townsley, Brandon (Alyssa) Townsley, Jessica Townsley, and Jennifer (Robert) Hibbard; great-grandchildren, Ian “Q” Adams, Ava Adams, Peyton Townsley, Cooper Townsley, and Elizabeth Hibbard; sisters, Betty Coulson, Shirley Prall; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, William and Corene; husband, Oliver in 1999; 3 infant brothers; brother, Roy Sams in 2000, and sister, Ruth Price in 2014.
Family wants to send a special thank you to the Hospice caregivers. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085, and Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020