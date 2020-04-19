|
|
Lillie Mae Keeys
Dec. 31, 1934 - April 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lillie Mae Keeys, 85, transitioned peacefully on April 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with her son at her side.
Lillie, affectionately known as Mae and Aunt Mae, was born on December 31, 1934 in Trenton, TN, to the late Bessie Starling and Joe B. Harrison. Lillie was the oldest of 11 children.
After graduating from Central High School, South Bend, IN, Lillie went on to work for the State Of Indiana for thirty-nine and a half years at the St. Joseph County Welfare office as a caseworker.
Lillie is survived by her only child and son, Robbie O. Manierre of South Bend, IN; three sisters, Peggy Wise of Peoria, IL, Martha Bowlds and Florence Starling, both of South Bend, IN; five brothers, Louis ‘Buddy' Harrison (Collie) of Muskegon, MI, Willie James Harrison (Melvina) of Newport News, VA, Roosevelt Starling Jr. of Pasadena, CA, Murray Starling Sr. (Betty) and Billy Starling, both of South Bend, IN; three godchildren, Dana Austin Marsh (Craig) of South Bend, IN, Darla Austin and Dion Austin, both of Indianapolis, IN, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and a host of other family members.
Along with her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by one sister, Annie Pearl Evans.
Lillie was a very faithful and dedicated member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for over 55 years serving in various ministries.
Lillie's favorite scripture was Psalms 34:8a “O taste and see that the LORD is good!”
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020