Linda A. Musselman
June 11, 1941 - April 11, 2020
MILFORD, IN - Linda A. Musselman, 78, of Milford, IN passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident south of Warsaw, IN. She was born on June 11, 1941 in South Bend, IN to James Franklin “Jim” & Mary Naomi (Casper) Reed.
She grew up in South Bend, graduated in 1959 from Riley High School in South Bend, and moved to Milford in 1966. She was formerly employed at The Papers Inc. in Milford for many years and was a former driver for the Milford EMS.
She was a member of the Wawasee Community Bible Church in Milford, former member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 226 in Milford and Post 223 in Syracuse, and former member & secretary of Milford Kiwanis Club, and she served as treasurer of Milford Senior Citizens.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Joe) Calhoun of Fort Wayne & Suzanne (Fred) Birmingham of Jackson, TN; six grandchildren, Lindsey Rose, Keegan Geiger & Alex Calhoun all of Fort Wayne, and Jenny (Ashley) Birmingham, Emily (Aaron) Lambert & Frederick (Anna) Birmingham all of Jackson, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Beth Ann Musselman, infant son, James Clair Musselman, and infant sister, Nancy Audrey Reed.
**Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Milford with Pastor Josh Weiland officiating. A public Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date. ** Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Wawasee Community Bible Church, 2035 E 1300N, Milford, IN 46542. To send condolences to the family in memory of Linda Musselman, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020