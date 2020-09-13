Linda Adele Huston Freel
Dec. 28, 1949 - Sept. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda Adele Huston Freel, age 70, passed away on September 8, 2020 at her home in South Bend, Indiana. Linda was born on December 28, 1949 to Beatrice (Gibson) and Robert Huston of Yale, Michigan. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Lowell Huston. Linda is survived by her beloved daughter, Andrea (PJ) Christie; grandsons, Abe and Owen; sister, Janet Waldron; sister-in-law, Marilyn Huston; and her nieces and nephews.
Linda was a well-known regional artist who exhibited and won awards frequently for her distinctive style of paintings and drawings inspired by the flora and natural landscapes of northern Indiana. She grew up on the family farm in Michigan, before moving to South Bend to attend Bethel College, where she received a degree in education. As a dedicated educator and a lifelong artist, she earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame and a M.S. in Education from Indiana University South Bend.
She began her teaching career at the age of 21 and continued through the age of 70, with her last 12 years teaching art and design at Indiana University South Bend. Linda enjoyed drawing outside among the trees and flowers, gardening, and reading. She also loved being active by rollerblading, ice skating, riding bikes, and Jazzercise. Most of all, she valued her family, friends, and students. She was a faithful member of Church of the Savior Christian Reformed Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Church of the Savior Christian Reformed Church, 1855 N. Hickory Road, South Bend, IN. Weather permitting, the service will be held outdoors. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Linda may be donated to Fernwood Botanical Gardens, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, MI 49120.
