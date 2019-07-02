Linda Bergan



Oct. 21, 1943 - June 30, 2019



EAU CLAIRE, MI - Linda Kathleen Bergan, 75, was welcomed to Heaven after a four-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on June 30, 2019.



She was born in Mishawaka, IN to John & Rachel Decker. Linda is survived by her husband Paul. Linda & Paul were married for 57 years. They began their journey together while attending St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN. Linda was an ever present wife and mother to her four children, Pam (Dave) Kaiser, Bill (Terica) Bergan, Sean (Nkenga) Bergan, and Nick (Linda) Bergan. The family grew under her love, kindness, and loyalty to be a strong and close family. She was also the most loving Nana to her seven grandchildren, Max, Michael, Chris, Jake, Jackson, Kathryn, and Imara.



Linda is also survived by her two sisters, Judy Miller of South Bend and Sue Goodyear of Boca Raton, FL and their families, plus countless longtime friends. She loved family gatherings, post-game celebrations, travel, her flowers, and sharing meals with friends. Linda was the love of our lives and the light in our hearts; knowing she is with God will sustain us.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 555 Delaware, Benton Harbor with Father Ben Huynh officiating. Inurnment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Wednesday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 2, 2019